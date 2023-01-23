Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.41

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.41 and last traded at $30.38, with a volume of 93718 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 13.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 55.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

