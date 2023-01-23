PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,911 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2,419.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 211.6% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $584,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after buying an additional 6,042,854 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $952,245,000 after buying an additional 4,324,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $40.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

