PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $56,000 Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CC. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Chemours by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 100,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $33.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.84. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

