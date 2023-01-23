PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 729 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Public Investment Fund raised its position in Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $182,629,000 after buying an additional 923,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,398,216,000 after buying an additional 415,212 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 436.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,146 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $41,210,000 after buying an additional 289,721 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,749 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $72,926,000 after buying an additional 252,815 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.95.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $756,516.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $756,516.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,309.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,770 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $125.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

