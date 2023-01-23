Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.00. 2,374,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,548,172. The company has a market cap of $252.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

