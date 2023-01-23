Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,811 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.5% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $32,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,696,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,785,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $56.32.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

