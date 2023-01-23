Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Photronics Price Performance

Shares of PLAB opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. Photronics has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $25.81.

Get Photronics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,048.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

Photronics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $429,000. LVZ Inc. bought a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.