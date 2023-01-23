Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.68 and last traded at $79.62. Approximately 94,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 93,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.67.

Piper Jaffray Companies Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.35.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

