Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.56.

KPTI stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.03. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 592.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 509,499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 30.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 762,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 178,232 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,582,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 55,484 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

