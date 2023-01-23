PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Short Interest Update

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 346,600 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the December 15th total of 309,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at PlayAGS

In other news, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 8,208,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,040,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter worth $68,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PlayAGS Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of PlayAGS stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 470,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $78.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered PlayAGS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

PlayAGS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.