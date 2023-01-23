Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Hits New 1-Year High at $114.97

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.97 and last traded at $114.42, with a volume of 60711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.50. Plexus had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $41,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,167.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $41,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,167.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $581,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,097 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 14,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.