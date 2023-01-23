Polen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,171 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $11,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1,342.6% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 547,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,014,000 after purchasing an additional 509,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 437,576 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,262,000 after purchasing an additional 182,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,383,000 after purchasing an additional 169,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GSHD. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,366. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,669.67, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.22. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $102.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.02 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 35,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $1,470,705.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,896.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark Miller purchased 2,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $78,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 35,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $1,470,705.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,896.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,540 shares of company stock valued at $7,841,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

