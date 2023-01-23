Polen Capital Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Polen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $697.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.17.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $646.18. 24,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,143. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $649.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $605.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The company had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

