Polen Capital Management LLC Has $877,000 Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Polen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of TME traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.48. 746,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,375,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 86 Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.80 to $7.70 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.03.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

