Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 21,289 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,289 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $100.00. 64,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,966. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,903 shares of company stock worth $1,130,869 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Stories

