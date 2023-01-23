Polymath Price Reaches $0.18 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000786 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $166.49 million and $1.81 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00390253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015102 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001137 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017657 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

