Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stake Raised by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,948 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Popular accounts for 3.3% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. X Square Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Popular worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,580,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,667,000 after buying an additional 35,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after buying an additional 883,818 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 869,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,849,000 after buying an additional 87,038 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 615,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,379,000 after buying an additional 113,782 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,883,000 after buying an additional 28,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BPOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Popular to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $68.97. 6,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average is $72.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.87. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $95.28.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $3.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.10 million. Popular had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 32.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.01%.

Popular Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.