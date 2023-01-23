PotCoin (POT) Reaches Market Cap of $523,738.27

PotCoin (POT) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $523,738.27 and approximately $648.81 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00392674 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00029207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015056 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000790 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017772 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

