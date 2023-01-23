Powerledger (POWR) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Powerledger (POWR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Powerledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000747 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Powerledger has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Powerledger has a total market capitalization of $82.53 million and $3.99 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Powerledger Token Profile

Powerledger’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.”

