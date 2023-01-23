PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL remained flat at $29.32 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,911,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,565,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.78. PPL has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

Insider Activity

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PPL

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,757,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,120,000 after purchasing an additional 664,671 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 65,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in PPL by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

