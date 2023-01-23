Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,751,000 after purchasing an additional 506,418 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 40.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,064,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,421,000 after purchasing an additional 303,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 345.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 370,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,887,000 after purchasing an additional 287,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on STLD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $106.16 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $113.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.