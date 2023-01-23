Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,500 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 119.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,292,000 after purchasing an additional 511,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 353,668 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $54,367,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 16.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,186,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 168,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 11,272.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 162,668 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.55.

SNPS opened at $342.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.68. The firm has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

