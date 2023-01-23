Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

PINC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Premier to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Shares of PINC stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,766. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.78. Premier has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.32.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Premier had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $313.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

