Presearch (PRE) Trading Up 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $19.04 million and $66,325.10 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. One Presearch token can currently be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Presearch Token Profile

Presearch was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Presearch is presearch.medium.com. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

