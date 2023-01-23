Presearch Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.21 Million (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Presearch has a market cap of $19.21 million and approximately $70,147.04 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Presearch Profile

Presearch’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

