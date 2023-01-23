PROS (NYSE:PRO) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.61. 46,746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 275,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PROS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $70.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROS news, Director Greg Petersen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,984.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of PROS by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PROS by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

