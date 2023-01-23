Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 2,874 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,173,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.8% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $445,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Pfizer by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,057,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,739,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $254.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

