Prudential Financial Inc. Has $150.74 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 279,596 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of International Business Machines worth $150,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 31.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,837 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,006 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,046 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of International Business Machines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.30.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,444. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

