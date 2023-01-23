Prudential Financial Inc. Has $154.77 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.24% of Waste Management worth $154,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

WM stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.34. 438,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,061. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.36. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.