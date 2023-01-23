Prudential Financial Inc. Has $217.81 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 743,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,088 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $217,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.3% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $346.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,589. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $117.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

