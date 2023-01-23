Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Torray LLC

Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 85.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Prudential Financial by 266.8% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 27,520 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.94. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

