PYA Waltman Capital LLC Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 246.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.18.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $4.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.99. 1,153,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.06. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $101.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,079 shares of company stock worth $9,071,929 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Stories

