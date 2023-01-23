Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $4.83

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $5.20. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 496 shares changing hands.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.