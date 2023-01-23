Rain Capital Management LLC Invests $590,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,942,000 after buying an additional 3,516,893 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after buying an additional 1,379,995 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $165,102,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 964,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,010,000 after acquiring an additional 445,698 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.64 on Monday, reaching $231.66. The company had a trading volume of 470,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,609. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.74. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

