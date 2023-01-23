Rain Capital Management LLC Sells 6,652 Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT)

Rain Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the period. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF comprises 2.0% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMNT. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMNT stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $97.44. 919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,894. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF has a one year low of $96.89 and a one year high of $100.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.97.

