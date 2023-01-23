Rarible 24 Hour Volume Reaches $244,804.52 (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00009705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rarible has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a market capitalization of $32.33 million and $244,804.52 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rarible Profile

Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

