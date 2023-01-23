Raydium (RAY) Price Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

Raydium (RAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Raydium has a market cap of $41.07 million and $4.93 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,927 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,682,404 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

