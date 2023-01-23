Raymond James Lowers Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $205.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $210.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.15.

LNG traded up $3.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.91. 1,874,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,419,000 after buying an additional 1,869,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after buying an additional 2,699,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,836,000 after buying an additional 5,912,462 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after buying an additional 606,893 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

