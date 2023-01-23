Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by PB Investment Partners L.P.

PB Investment Partners L.P. trimmed its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,204 shares during the quarter. Raymond James accounts for 19.0% of PB Investment Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. PB Investment Partners L.P. owned 0.09% of Raymond James worth $19,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $113.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.07%.

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.14.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

