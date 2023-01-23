Raymond James Raises ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $72.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,127,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,919. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.45. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

