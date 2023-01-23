Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.14.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $94.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.99. The stock has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.