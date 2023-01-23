Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Appian (APPN)

Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/20/2023 – Appian had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Appian had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Appian had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Appian was downgraded by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

12/21/2022 – Appian is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,905. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Appian had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The firm had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Appian

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,865.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,389,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at $418,192,547.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,244 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $145,993.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 627,731 shares of company stock worth $23,493,685 and have sold 7,786 shares worth $275,579. Company insiders own 43.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Appian by 39.9% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,328,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,420,000 after buying an additional 2,375,584 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the first quarter worth approximately $13,983,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Appian during the third quarter worth approximately $6,700,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,477,000 after buying an additional 138,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Appian during the second quarter worth approximately $5,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Articles

