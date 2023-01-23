RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $187.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $194.50.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RNR stock opened at $191.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $124.18 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.91.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.42) by ($1.85). RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.74%.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

