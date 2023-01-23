Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC cut shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RNSDF. Berenberg Bank raised Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered Renault from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Renault Stock Down 1.8 %

RNSDF opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.23.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

