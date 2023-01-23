Render Token Market Capitalization Tops $201.55 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Render Token has a market cap of $201.55 million and approximately $79.24 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Render Token has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar. One Render Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00003434 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.39 or 0.00413455 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,695.89 or 0.29021494 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00587981 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

