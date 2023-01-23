Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $72.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $63.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Restaurant Brands International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.89.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of QSR stock opened at $66.87 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 237,234 shares of company stock worth $15,926,470. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,508 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,003,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17,537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,248,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,599,000 after buying an additional 1,240,924 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,301,000 after buying an additional 1,186,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.