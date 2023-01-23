Reviewing Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amgen and Axcella Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Amgen alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 4 4 4 0 2.00 Axcella Health 0 2 2 0 2.50

Amgen currently has a consensus target price of $253.57, suggesting a potential downside of 3.67%. Axcella Health has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,150.30%. Given Axcella Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Amgen.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $25.98 billion 5.40 $5.89 billion $12.47 21.07 Axcella Health N/A N/A -$64.63 million ($1.66) -0.25

This table compares Amgen and Axcella Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Axcella Health. Axcella Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Amgen has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcella Health has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amgen and Axcella Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 25.96% 287.23% 16.16% Axcella Health N/A -567.25% -147.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of Amgen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Amgen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Axcella Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amgen beats Axcella Health on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

About Axcella Health

(Get Rating)

Axcella Health, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Geoffrey von Maltzahn, and David A. Berry on August 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.