Richard A. Sandberg Acquires 20,000 Shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Sandberg bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $15,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,859.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PRPO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.80. 67,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. Precipio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $18.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.16.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 56.55% and a negative net margin of 128.09%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precipio stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precipio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PRPO Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Precipio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

