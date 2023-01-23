Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,315.65

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $17,315.65 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009989 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00051937 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030134 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 97.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000205 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00018020 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00223048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00188368 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $16,204.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

