River Oaks Capital LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

River Oaks Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 20,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.04. 498,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,191. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $106.81 and a 12-month high of $355.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 10.78%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

